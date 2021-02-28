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Boston Dynamic's Spot Goes on a Rampage - #NewWorldNextWeek
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170 views • February 28, 2021
Boston Dynamic's Spot Goes on a Rampage - #NewWorldNextWeek
This week on the New World Next Week: Israelis forge fake vaccination certificates; GameStop rises as FedWire falls; and Boston Dynamic's Spot robot dog goes on a rampage.
CREDITS , https://odysee.com/@corbettreport:0
This week on the New World Next Week: Israelis forge fake vaccination certificates; GameStop rises as FedWire falls; and Boston Dynamic's Spot robot dog goes on a rampage.
CREDITS , https://odysee.com/@corbettreport:0
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