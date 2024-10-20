A released Palestinian Prisoner Visits his Demolished Home

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tamir Mari from Jenin Camp in the West Bank of Palestine, spent 15 months in Zionist Dungeons with no charges. While he languished in the abusive conditions, the Zionists murdered his brother and cousin, and demolished his home. Obada Tahayne interviews Tamir after his release.
Filmed: 06/10/2024
