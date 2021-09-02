© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Deep State "Infrastructure" Bill Will Make Your City "Smart"
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • September 02, 2021
The New American Magazine
Deep State "Infrastructure" Bill Will Make Your City "Smart"
The Deep State "infrastructure" bill contains half a billion in funding for so-called "smart cities" that will put the surveillance state on steroids, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. From monitoring everything to central planning, smart cities are a recipe for technocracy and tyranny. Newman gives the background and warns that Americans MUST resist.
See more:
https://thenewamerican.com/smart-cities-to-spy-on-you-in-ways-orwell-never-imagined/
------
I believe that this video is public domain and
must be shared for the good of mankind.
At 9 minutes in the video he states "please share"
and I have included all his information within the description so
everyone can find the source of this info.
Disclaimer:
All movies and clips within are licensed by the respective distribution companies.
'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright
Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for purposes such as
criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and
research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might
otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use
tips the balance in favor of fair use'
Deep State "Infrastructure" Bill Will Make Your City "Smart"
The Deep State "infrastructure" bill contains half a billion in funding for so-called "smart cities" that will put the surveillance state on steroids, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. From monitoring everything to central planning, smart cities are a recipe for technocracy and tyranny. Newman gives the background and warns that Americans MUST resist.
See more:
https://thenewamerican.com/smart-cities-to-spy-on-you-in-ways-orwell-never-imagined/
------
I believe that this video is public domain and
must be shared for the good of mankind.
At 9 minutes in the video he states "please share"
and I have included all his information within the description so
everyone can find the source of this info.
Disclaimer:
All movies and clips within are licensed by the respective distribution companies.
'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright
Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for purposes such as
criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and
research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might
otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use
tips the balance in favor of fair use'
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.