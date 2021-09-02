Deep State "Infrastructure" Bill Will Make Your City "Smart"

The New American MagazineDeep State "Infrastructure" Bill Will Make Your City "Smart"The Deep State "infrastructure" bill contains half a billion in funding for so-called "smart cities" that will put the surveillance state on steroids, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. From monitoring everything to central planning, smart cities are a recipe for technocracy and tyranny. Newman gives the background and warns that Americans MUST resist.See more:------I believe that this video is public domain andmust be shared for the good of mankind.At 9 minutes in the video he states "please share"and I have included all his information within the description soeveryone can find the source of this info.Disclaimer:All movies and clips within are licensed by the respective distribution companies.'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the CopyrightAct 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for purposes such ascriticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, andresearch. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that mightotherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal usetips the balance in favor of fair use'