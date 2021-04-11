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WHAT?!?! 22 Mummies - 22-ships convoy - 12 and 22 in Covid news AND in "Time is Running Out" ad
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92 views • April 11, 2021
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22 Mummies paraded through Cairo
Tankers "in 22-ships convoy" aground in Suez Canal
Modlily ad: "Time is Running Out!" featuring 12 and 22 with Code 666
"Confirmation of reset positive with 12 and 22" (news of Hanna Greene)
300 year old prophecy by influential Rabbi points to sign of (false) Messiah's arrival
Aaron reads Psalm 61
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
22 Mummies paraded through Cairo
Tankers "in 22-ships convoy" aground in Suez Canal
Modlily ad: "Time is Running Out!" featuring 12 and 22 with Code 666
"Confirmation of reset positive with 12 and 22" (news of Hanna Greene)
300 year old prophecy by influential Rabbi points to sign of (false) Messiah's arrival
Aaron reads Psalm 61
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
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