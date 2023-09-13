Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
25,000 times the amount of mercury allowed in public water
channel image
The Real Dr Judy
18 Subscribers
197 views
Published Yesterday

OB-GYN: - Don’t eat Tuna because it has mercury! Also OB-GYN: - Take a shot that has 25K times the amount of mercury allowed in public water! Why did the CDC ignore the data? Fear not, keep a strong nutritional foundation: https://tinyurl.com/DailyProtocolNutriFoundation Clip excerpt from Dr Tent's Presentation: "Memorable Patient Cases Part 2" https://youtu.be/dNmE1guQt18?si=aBuOa4EIF1Tz4QIK

Keywords
vaccinescdcautism

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket