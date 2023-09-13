25,000 times the amount of mercury allowed in public water

OB-GYN:
- Don’t eat Tuna because it has mercury!
Also OB-GYN:
- Take a shot that has 25K times the amount of mercury allowed in public water!
Why did the CDC ignore the data?
