DR. DAVID MARTIN - FOLLOW THE PATENTS, THEN YOU WILL UNDERSTAND COVID

Philosophers-stone.infoPhilosophers-stone.info Pureblood18463 subscribersExcellent: Exposing the names behind the COVID war on humanityDr. David Martin is a professional physician, developer of advanced computer systems, advisor to industry & governments.Other than that, he also has engaged as an author, professor, public speaker, business visionary and researcher.Part 1 at Wise Traditions Conference 2021 on November 5, 2021LINKS TO THE DOCUMENTS REFERENCED BY DR.DAVAID MARTIN:1. Fauci/Covid 19 Dossier was written by Dr. David Martin - Please share this Dossier with your governors, sheriffs, local elected officials:2. Slide - "A key driver is the media, and the economics follow the hype" ...Investors will respond if they see profit at the end of the process, Daszak stated"Here is the article in the medical journal where you find this statement:3. Slide - quote referencing Executive Order by D. Trump, September 19, 2019. The link is to Fauci's presentation in November 2019. He expanded on this Executive order, which has been presented on the slide by Dr. David MartinRead on page 4 the same statement:4. Episode 89 in which Dr. David Martin explains how Senator Rand Paul could have put an end to Antoni Fauci