The Deceptive Intent of Sorcery and Magic in Theological Contexts (Full Feature)

This analysis examines the deceptive intent of sorcery, focusing on its theological critique, psychological mechanisms, and societal impact. Contrasting with stage magic’s benign artifice, sorcery’s false claims challenge divine truth, prompting scrutiny of practitioners’ motives and the enduring importance of integrity in spiritual and communal contexts. Read the complete essay and view supporting resources at Real Free News and Substack #SorceryDeception #TheologicalCritique #SpiritualTruth #MagicIntent #SocietalImpact