2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 121

Today we have what we call “A Shofar Broadcast” called The Perfect Storm” A Shofar Broadcast is a warning sent out to alert people to potential or real danger.

The three main dangers that we see that we will be blowing the Shofar about are:

1. The Covid Comeback that just weeks ago was rumors in the Investigative Journalism Press, but this week showed up in the Lameduck Talking Heads, Regurgatative Official Narrative, Bought and Paid For, Fascist, Serving the Powers That Be, Presstitute, Media. How's that for a Rant Jim T? Am I getting better?

2. The Ongoing Economic Collapse that appears to have risen to a new level of concern, bringing the ultimate “Oh Shit” moment closer in time.

3. The rise of the New World Order. With this topic we will cover WW3 and Jim T has some great information on the 10 Kingdoms as described in the book of Revelations.

These topics are not new to our audience, and based on personal observations this week, I can report that many more people have awoken. I can't wait to share some personal observations from the past week. But so many more still need to be awakened. There is a saying: “Nobody knows until everyone knows, and then it's to late.” We are here to help in the process of getting everyone educated and awake.

As watchman we feel called to take a stand. It is written in Luke 21: 28: “When you begin to see these things take place, stand up and look up for your redemption is near.”