Gas Station Grabs 02.03.23: Great Divide Titan IPA 4.0/5

Great Divide Brewing out of Denver Co. is on the block tonight. They turn out some really good brews, lets see how this on stacks up.Running 7.1 for the ABV, the IBUs are guessed at 35 and the SRM is a deep rich gold by my eye a pretty 22.
Smooth and silky she runs medium with a nice progression finishing off with the bitter notes in the back of the throat. Dry and tasty this is not a bad IPA for the less hop crazed amongst us.
Thanks for spending some time with the dogs and I.
Skal!
Big 3
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
