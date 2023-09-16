Create New Account
I DON'T HAVE A HEART
channel image
A Journal In Songs
6 Subscribers
24 views
Published 16 hours ago

've been lied to my entire life by people I was taught to trust and respect ... upon discovering the truths that were denied and hidden all this time it's hard to trust without proof ... many don't understand yet ... but they will when they face that reality ...

Keywords
liesrelationshipsdeceit

