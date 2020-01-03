© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Crystal Meth Helped The Nazis Conquer Large Parts Of Europe
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • January 03, 2020
During WW2 German soldiers were taking a "medicine" called Pervitin, this stimulant contained pure methamphetamine, which we know today as crystal meth.
"The Wehrmacht found out that Pervitin reduces fear, it reduces your need to sleep, and it makes you more aggressive. So these three reasons seemed perfect for the German army in 1940:" Norman Ohler, author of "Blitzed: Drugs in the Third Reich" told Business Insider.
"Drugs came into play for example for the army in the war as a sort of pharmacological weapon, just as they used real weapons to fight.
"Churchill said to his French colleague Daladier, when the Germans attacked, he should not worry so much about the speed of the German army because after 12 hours they would have to rest. But the German army, being high on methamphetamine, didn’t have to rest.
"Churchill didn’t know about this so the first three days and three nights the Germans made huge advances by just not stopping and surprising the Western Allies this way."
"The Wehrmacht found out that Pervitin reduces fear, it reduces your need to sleep, and it makes you more aggressive. So these three reasons seemed perfect for the German army in 1940:" Norman Ohler, author of "Blitzed: Drugs in the Third Reich" told Business Insider.
"Drugs came into play for example for the army in the war as a sort of pharmacological weapon, just as they used real weapons to fight.
"Churchill said to his French colleague Daladier, when the Germans attacked, he should not worry so much about the speed of the German army because after 12 hours they would have to rest. But the German army, being high on methamphetamine, didn’t have to rest.
"Churchill didn’t know about this so the first three days and three nights the Germans made huge advances by just not stopping and surprising the Western Allies this way."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.