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Appeal To Veteran, Police etc.? Listen To THIS If You Have An Open Mind! (ft. 2 Veterans & Teachers)
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90 views • November 25, 2020
Veteran? Police Officer? Fireman? Etc.? WATCH THIS, If You Truly Have An Open Mind!
Also Learn More With The Resources Below!
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Andy (Go Within To Get Out): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn42WTbzY-0zf3vvZJyDCMw
Jonathan Piccone: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXU5GtVrHxGdJaQRtKykGZw
Mason Gleason: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuVqgv5zvFxRrRGK2FT7RWg
Cory - Nature Is The Answer (Host):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA6rmdIpcH6KIQ1LDVFeFcQ
-
FREEDOM ACTION CAMPAIGN: www.nita.one/action
This Chat Server: www.nita.one/chat
To learn more about Natural Law & Mark Passio & More Of The Knowledge, please visit: www.nita.one/advanced
Four-Part Series Of Mark Passio's Seminar-Shows On Police: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=19Cq__S8uhI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sfewz3HPN9I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yWyfNdb7lqI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ArTVzkURFI
-
Full Guidance Meetings: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpgpMJ3yOnbLd9HfzQJXlBkoDM00qCpjQ
BUY ME A COFFEE: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/nita
More Links: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkwxzH_tICI
Read The Comments To Join The Discussion!
Video Recorded & Edited By Cory Edmund Endrulat
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CoryHealth
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE BY CLICKING THE RED BUTTON ABOVE, CLICK THE BELL FOR NOTIFICATIONS
**Shoutouts To This Channel Very Much Appreciated & Welcomed! Reposting Content Allowed With Credit Given**
Also Learn More With The Resources Below!
-
Andy (Go Within To Get Out): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn42WTbzY-0zf3vvZJyDCMw
Jonathan Piccone: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXU5GtVrHxGdJaQRtKykGZw
Mason Gleason: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuVqgv5zvFxRrRGK2FT7RWg
Cory - Nature Is The Answer (Host):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA6rmdIpcH6KIQ1LDVFeFcQ
-
FREEDOM ACTION CAMPAIGN: www.nita.one/action
This Chat Server: www.nita.one/chat
To learn more about Natural Law & Mark Passio & More Of The Knowledge, please visit: www.nita.one/advanced
Four-Part Series Of Mark Passio's Seminar-Shows On Police: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=19Cq__S8uhI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sfewz3HPN9I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yWyfNdb7lqI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ArTVzkURFI
-
Full Guidance Meetings: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpgpMJ3yOnbLd9HfzQJXlBkoDM00qCpjQ
BUY ME A COFFEE: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/nita
More Links: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkwxzH_tICI
Read The Comments To Join The Discussion!
Video Recorded & Edited By Cory Edmund Endrulat
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CoryHealth
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE BY CLICKING THE RED BUTTON ABOVE, CLICK THE BELL FOR NOTIFICATIONS
**Shoutouts To This Channel Very Much Appreciated & Welcomed! Reposting Content Allowed With Credit Given**
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