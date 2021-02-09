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The unintended consequence of confrontational mask videos
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280 views • February 09, 2021
It turns out we can contribute to the psyops with the confrontational click-bait mask videos. The solution to disrupting this psyop is so simple it's downright boring: so be vigilant! Spread the word! It's time to unleash videos that show how un-confrontational, normal and boring not wearing a mask really is. When even the timid are without fear, the whole world will be free.
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