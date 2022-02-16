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Trudeau’s Ultimate Failure: The Emergency Measures Act
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220 views • February 16, 2022
Trudeau’s Ultimate Failure:
The Emergency Measures Act - OTC #126
Justin Trudeau will go down in history for the destruction he caused to Canada and its citizens during this pandemic
Via @itsjonathanharvey on IG
#FreedomConvoy #Canada
#FreedomConvoy2022 #FreedomConvoyCanada
#ConvoyForFreedom #Trudeau #TrudeauMustGo #TrudeauDictatorshipMustGo #TrudeauMustResign #TrudeauMustResign #TrudeauForTreason #TruckersForFreedom #TrudeauTyranny #TruckerConvoy #TrudeauResign #TrudeauFailedCanada
The Emergency Measures Act - OTC #126
Justin Trudeau will go down in history for the destruction he caused to Canada and its citizens during this pandemic
Via @itsjonathanharvey on IG
#FreedomConvoy #Canada
#FreedomConvoy2022 #FreedomConvoyCanada
#ConvoyForFreedom #Trudeau #TrudeauMustGo #TrudeauDictatorshipMustGo #TrudeauMustResign #TrudeauMustResign #TrudeauForTreason #TruckersForFreedom #TrudeauTyranny #TruckerConvoy #TrudeauResign #TrudeauFailedCanada
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