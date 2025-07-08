The ChickMunks React: Greatest Deodorant Commercial EVER!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
So apparently the Resistance Chicks family has some MAJOR talent hiding in it's midst! Ethan and Trevor Taylor made THE most awesome commercial for the Resistance Chicks Perfume De Jesus Deodorant and you HAVE to see it!
4th of July sale is going on NOW thru July 10th, 2025 use PROMO CODE "1776" to save 10% *NEW!!! Resistance Chicks General Store has added 4 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com