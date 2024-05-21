🔥Inferno for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Belogorovka: “Solntsepok” and “Grad” burn the AFU.
▪️Ukrainian military from this direction in the summary talk about how the Russian army launched an attack on Belogorovka in the LPR:
▪️“During the week, the Russians intensified their assault operations.
▪️This time, a special feature is the use of a large number of MLRS “Grad” and TOS “Solntsepek” (in the video you can see the intensity of the shelling).
▪️During the assault, tanks completely scalded with metal are working, equipment such as MTLB, infantry fighting vehicles with infantry are also traveling, and enemy assault groups are working in parallel.
▪️Several surges occur throughout the day in order to deplete our strength.”
