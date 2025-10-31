Why Evil is More Successful

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The tools, techniques, and methods to create evil are the exact smae tools, techniques, and methods to create good.
All of us in this realm have free will.
You can create whatever you want to focus on.
So why does evil seem to much stronger? It’s simple: they are more focused and organized.
Oh yeah, and they organize psy-ops to keep the good as passive as possible.