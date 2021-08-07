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The Path To The Adulteress Leads To The Chambers Of Death - Proverbs 7:26-27 (NIV)
26 Many are the victims she has brought down;
her slain are a mighty throng.
27 Her house is a highway to the grave,
leading down to the chambers of death.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The Adulteress sends many to the grave,
and then down to Hell.
CHILLING!
https://pc1.tiny.us/3vm49urc
#Adulteress #victims #brought_down #slain #mighty_throng #house #highway #grave #chambers_of_death