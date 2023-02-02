EPOCH TV | Emails EXPOSE how CDC is Gearing Up for ‘Science-Based' Gun Control

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EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov
Emails EXPOSE how CDC is Gearing Up for ‘Science-Based' Gun Control New emails which just came out from the #CDC revealed the fact that gun-control advocates pressured the top officials within the agency to hide the number of times per year that people used guns in self-defense.
https://ept.ms/SecretGunPlan
Episode Resources:
🔵 My Patriot Supply:
https://ept.ms/3uxAt7r
🔵 All CDC Emails:
https://ept.ms/3DqjGqr
🔵 Original Reload Article:
https://ept.ms/3Yewk3O
🔵 CDC Webpage Before Change:
https://ept.ms/3HNKF1Q
🔵 CDC Webpage After Change:
https://ept.ms/3XRlRLW
🔵 CDC 1997 Report:
https://ept.ms/3WSsHiS
🔵 CDC 2013 Report:
https://ept.ms/3Rqu4nY
🔵 Gun Violence Archive:
https://ept.ms/3Ro5i7Q
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