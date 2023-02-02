Create New Account
EPOCH TV | Emails EXPOSE how CDC is Gearing Up for ‘Science-Based' Gun Control
Published 18 days ago |
EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov

Emails EXPOSE how CDC is Gearing Up for ‘Science-Based' Gun Control New emails which just came out from the #CDC revealed the fact that gun-control advocates pressured the top officials within the agency to hide the number of times per year that people used guns in self-defense.

https://ept.ms/SecretGunPlan

Episode Resources:

🔵 My Patriot Supply:

https://ept.ms/3uxAt7r

🔵 All CDC Emails:

https://ept.ms/3DqjGqr

🔵 Original Reload Article:

https://ept.ms/3Yewk3O

🔵 CDC Webpage Before Change:

https://ept.ms/3HNKF1Q

🔵 CDC Webpage After Change:

https://ept.ms/3XRlRLW

🔵 CDC 1997 Report:

https://ept.ms/3WSsHiS

🔵 CDC 2013 Report:

https://ept.ms/3Rqu4nY

🔵 Gun Violence Archive:

https://ept.ms/3Ro5i7Q

