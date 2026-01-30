Advanced Cabal Technology Breakdown from a former "Black Operations" Contractor (at least thats what she claims)





(FULL HD VIDEO WITH LINK)





She (Sabrina Wallace) has allot more videos and I haven't dug into them. When I first saw Part 1 I kept listening because what she was saying was compelling and seemed to fill in allot of blanks we've needed. She claims to have family who were deep in the military and black ops projects.





She touches base on our "bio field" in relation to everyone being sick. Going into how they plan to connect us to the internet of things using frequency and more. She mentions multiple projects like project Solus. She talks about MK2 Reaper drones that are all attached to us and more.





She ties it into climate and the mathematics behind how they plan to connect us through our cells. Its allot to grasp, but anyone smart enough to comprehend all of this would for sure seem crazy, even to people who are open. Its worth listening to the whole thing and seems to come with receipts. She ties it all into EMF/RF frequencies, 4-6G (vtvault . org/danger) and how our body shares data with itself...





Someone needs to get a pen and paper and take notes of each thing she touches base on. This video almost seemed like a joke to me at first, but after hearing this whole thing I had to share. Please download and repost.





Topics in video:

NSA Prison Program

Hacking Human Bodies

Lockheed

Raytheon

Cognitive warfare Technology

Synthetic Telepathy

Schizophrenia

Microwaves and Radar

Human Teleportation via Photonic Concrete

RFID Chips in people since the 60's

WBAN (Wide Body Area Network)

"UFO" Vehicles Radiating our biofield

Cisco Back Plain via the CIA

A.I. Made from Living Neurons stored in a chipset

Mind and Dreaming Reading

Transhumanism

AND MUCH MORE





Video Link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BuUf6uXHS_M





