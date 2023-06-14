Create New Account
Hate Tate or Great Tate ?!?
https://summit.news/2022/09/08/the-simpocalypse/

Andrew Tate is young and successful and outspoken. He also doesn't hate men. That's not allowed in Western Society. I think he is a net positive for Western Civilization. That doesn't mean he is perfect, but if more men would stop rejecting masculinity, the world would be a better place.

https://rumble.com/v1h36ev-andrew-tates-final-message.html

(Disclaimer)

I made this video over 9 months ago.  As we move into the age of emasculated cowards I feel Tate's message of strength is more important than ever. 

