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Mainstream media bias, the Ukraine narrative.
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50 views • March 05, 2022
Mainstream media bias, the Ukraine narrative.
Watch as a young Australian man of Russian heritage questions the narrative being portrayed by the mainstream media on an Australian Q & A tv show. Stan Grant, the host, accused him of 'advocating violence' and asked him to leave the studio.
Roobs didn't see any violence being advocated, we saw a member of the audience ask a perfectly legitimate question.
Then, a Ukrainian woman tells the real story about the situation live on French TV, catching the two news presenters off guard. She speaks of the root cause of the conflict began in 2014, government constantly changing, people suffering and the economy tanking.
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All rights reserved.
Watch as a young Australian man of Russian heritage questions the narrative being portrayed by the mainstream media on an Australian Q & A tv show. Stan Grant, the host, accused him of 'advocating violence' and asked him to leave the studio.
Roobs didn't see any violence being advocated, we saw a member of the audience ask a perfectly legitimate question.
Then, a Ukrainian woman tells the real story about the situation live on French TV, catching the two news presenters off guard. She speaks of the root cause of the conflict began in 2014, government constantly changing, people suffering and the economy tanking.
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
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