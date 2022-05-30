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UK Column (Truth) News - 30th May 2022 Full Show With Running Order And Links.
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UK Column (Truth) News - 30th May 2022 Full Show With Running Order And Links.
https://rumble.com/v16szi5-uk-column-truth-news-30th-may-2022-full-show-with-running-order-and-links..html
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott, Katy-Jo Murfin and Mark Anderson with today's UK Column News.
https://www.ukcolumn.org
00:36 - Reality of the War in Ukraine
Sources:
****************
Military Summary: - https://bit.ly/3wZbmew
Military Lab: - https://bit.ly/3lXnExG
MoD claim: - https://bit.ly/3a9vMYY
Ben Wallace Claim: - https://yhoo.it/3z57wBS
YN Article: - https://yhoo.it/3NFgMAM
Liz Truss Statement: - https://bit.ly/3lXdEEA
BBc Article: - https://bbc.in/3lToVpl
EA Article: - https://bit.ly/3lTRfrN
DN Article: - https://bit.ly/3PPsSci
Politico Article: - https://politi.co/3N3vv8P
20:00 - Russian Military Advantage
Sources:
*****************
Euronews Article: - https://bit.ly/3wYY804
US Carrier Current Position: - https://bit.ly/3PQkmd9
24:08 - Finland and Sweden Are Practically NATO Members Already
Sources:
*****************
MFA Finland Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3PJgxGC
NR Article: - https://bit.ly/3zcrBXb
ES Article: - https://bit.ly/3wZ8I8q
MoD Policy: - https://bit.ly/3GAeiBh
FN Article: - https://bit.ly/3t7vf0C
32:55 - The West's Propaganda War
Sources:
****************
AEI EB Profile: - https://bit.ly/3wZKnOr
CFIR: - https://bit.ly/3NKd2Oi
38:48 - Trying To Involve Everyone In the War
Sources:
*****************
Christian Science Monitor: - https://bit.ly/3t4sqxd
KO Article: - https://bit.ly/3NGxpfp
45:04 - Unravelling Propaganda
Sources:
*****************
Le Monde Article: - https://bit.ly/3wVo5ie
Jeremy Gahagan Profile: - https://bit.ly/3lYrrdU
EMP Article: - https://bit.ly/3m1W6Hb
MoD Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3LURQ6V
55:39 - Update On Uvalde School Shooting
Sources:
*****************
Friday UKC: - https://bit.ly/38yGyrA
The Cut Article: - https://bit.ly/3wP6XcI
Article: - https://bit.ly/3t1b7gj
01:02:59 - Right Said Fred Promo
Sources:
*****************
RSF Song: - https://bit.ly/38Q17Qx
01:10:27 - Alice The Journalist
Sources:
*****************
ATJ Channel: - https://bit.ly/3PSilNs
Power of the People (P 1 - 3): - https://bit.ly/3NDx9O4
People's Care Watchdog: - https://bit.ly/3wY6gPo
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UK Column, 30 May 2022, Full Show (Truth) News
https://rumble.com/v16szi5-uk-column-truth-news-30th-may-2022-full-show-with-running-order-and-links..html
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott, Katy-Jo Murfin and Mark Anderson with today's UK Column News.
https://www.ukcolumn.org
00:36 - Reality of the War in Ukraine
Sources:
****************
Military Summary: - https://bit.ly/3wZbmew
Military Lab: - https://bit.ly/3lXnExG
MoD claim: - https://bit.ly/3a9vMYY
Ben Wallace Claim: - https://yhoo.it/3z57wBS
YN Article: - https://yhoo.it/3NFgMAM
Liz Truss Statement: - https://bit.ly/3lXdEEA
BBc Article: - https://bbc.in/3lToVpl
EA Article: - https://bit.ly/3lTRfrN
DN Article: - https://bit.ly/3PPsSci
Politico Article: - https://politi.co/3N3vv8P
20:00 - Russian Military Advantage
Sources:
*****************
Euronews Article: - https://bit.ly/3wYY804
US Carrier Current Position: - https://bit.ly/3PQkmd9
24:08 - Finland and Sweden Are Practically NATO Members Already
Sources:
*****************
MFA Finland Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3PJgxGC
NR Article: - https://bit.ly/3zcrBXb
ES Article: - https://bit.ly/3wZ8I8q
MoD Policy: - https://bit.ly/3GAeiBh
FN Article: - https://bit.ly/3t7vf0C
32:55 - The West's Propaganda War
Sources:
****************
AEI EB Profile: - https://bit.ly/3wZKnOr
CFIR: - https://bit.ly/3NKd2Oi
38:48 - Trying To Involve Everyone In the War
Sources:
*****************
Christian Science Monitor: - https://bit.ly/3t4sqxd
KO Article: - https://bit.ly/3NGxpfp
45:04 - Unravelling Propaganda
Sources:
*****************
Le Monde Article: - https://bit.ly/3wVo5ie
Jeremy Gahagan Profile: - https://bit.ly/3lYrrdU
EMP Article: - https://bit.ly/3m1W6Hb
MoD Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3LURQ6V
55:39 - Update On Uvalde School Shooting
Sources:
*****************
Friday UKC: - https://bit.ly/38yGyrA
The Cut Article: - https://bit.ly/3wP6XcI
Article: - https://bit.ly/3t1b7gj
01:02:59 - Right Said Fred Promo
Sources:
*****************
RSF Song: - https://bit.ly/38Q17Qx
01:10:27 - Alice The Journalist
Sources:
*****************
ATJ Channel: - https://bit.ly/3PSilNs
Power of the People (P 1 - 3): - https://bit.ly/3NDx9O4
People's Care Watchdog: - https://bit.ly/3wY6gPo
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UK Column, 30 May 2022, Full Show (Truth) News
Keywords
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