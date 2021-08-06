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Fauci Funded Horrid Experiments on Beagles at the University of Georgia
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50 views • August 06, 2021
The united States Geological Survey announced early today that Mt. Hamner is erupting in a spectacular display of fiery fury. Residents in the area, once again, have been asked to evacuate and seek shelter miles away from the explosive eruption and pyroclastic flow. Due to the explosive nature of the eruption, scientists cannot say when the fiery fury will subside. The scientists are requesting the public to check their sensitivity gauges, get their puke buckets ready, and stay hydrated – you are going to need it.
Most Americans, who have not bowed a knee to the criminal DC cabal, know that Anthony S. Fauci is about as small an individual as one can get. Regardless of what is reported as his education, he does not deserve to be called "doctor", "physician", or "expert". We can now add "torturer" to this man's credits of lying, obfuscation, stonewalling, evilness, and secretive behavior. If trying to push experimental injections on the public, especially children, isn't bad enough, this man, through the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, used $424,000 of taxpayer money to fund horrid experimental research on dogs, particularly beagles. There's a special place in H – E – double hockey sticks for people like Fauci who would fund the harming or advocate harming innocent children and animals!
Infowars.com carried the story, which was exposed through The White Coat Waste Project.
According to Infowars.com:
In addition to overseeing funding of gain of function coronavirus experiments in Wuhan, and then lying about it, it has now emerged that Dr Fauci was in charge of funding horrid experimental research on dogs, including purposefully infecting the animals with parasites known to be contagious to humans.
The report from the White Coat Waste Project draws on information gleaned from a FOIA request which revealed that $400,000 was pumped into National Institutes of Allergy & Infectious Disease experiments to infect beagles with parasites from biting flies.
The report outlines how the dogs “endured months of pain, and once researchers were done with them, they were killed.”
The NIAID task order states that “28 beagles were to be allowed to develop infections for three months before being euthanized for blood collection.”
The records obtained under the FOIA request show the dogs “vocalized pain” during the experiments.
In this episode of "Hamner It Out", Suzanne unloads on the actual modern day "Mr. Hyde", who attempts to shield himself from criticism by hiding behind his "credentials" by using numerous morons in the lamestream Operation Mockingbird media, who would just as soon lick his boots as harm people themselves. Yes, it was said. Any of these morons promoting "injecting" the public, including children, with an experimental device is promoting harming individuals. It's as though they are all in the same club – sadomasochistic psychopaths un-anonymous. And, if they would promote harming innocent children, then, why would they not promote harming innocent animals?
Did you know – Cuomo, Lemon, Tapper, "Madcow"?
Well, if you didn't, now you do!
And the worst part is these experiments on beagles were conducted at the University of Georgia! Despicable! This is the same university containing a supposedly "top notch" veterinary school where veterinarians will send animals in need of extraordinary measures such as back surgery. The individual who was the principal "investigator" at the University of Georgia was Dr. Andrew Moorhead. He needs to be fired, charged with animal abuse and appropriate punishment given. For good measure throw Fauci in there as well.
Mt. Hamner's eruption is quieting down but the caldera still smolders. Residents are advised to stay tuned to current news for updates.
Stay vigilant. Do your own research. I'll catch you on the flip side!
Sources:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/report-fauci-oversaw-dangerous-torturous-experiments-on-dogs/
https://blog.whitecoatwaste.org/2021/07/30/fauci-funding-wasteful-deadly-dog-tests/
https://blog.whitecoatwaste.org/2020/04/13/you-paid-for-it-u-s-tax-dollars-shipped-to-wuhan-animal-testing-lab/
https://blog.whitecoatwaste.org/2021/04/05/the-wuhan-lab-does-awful-things-with-your-money-to-animals/
https://dailycaller.com/2021/08/04/anthony-fauci-niaid-georgia-beagle-experiment/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7517868/ - most recent Beagle experiment by Dr. Andrew Moorhead
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28526088/ - experiment in 2017 on Beagles by Dr. Andrew Moorhead
https://vet.uga.edu/person/andrew-moorhead/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/myncbi/1R3wrukLLa7Yk5/bibliography/public/ - bibliography of Dr. Andrew Moorhead
Most Americans, who have not bowed a knee to the criminal DC cabal, know that Anthony S. Fauci is about as small an individual as one can get. Regardless of what is reported as his education, he does not deserve to be called "doctor", "physician", or "expert". We can now add "torturer" to this man's credits of lying, obfuscation, stonewalling, evilness, and secretive behavior. If trying to push experimental injections on the public, especially children, isn't bad enough, this man, through the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, used $424,000 of taxpayer money to fund horrid experimental research on dogs, particularly beagles. There's a special place in H – E – double hockey sticks for people like Fauci who would fund the harming or advocate harming innocent children and animals!
Infowars.com carried the story, which was exposed through The White Coat Waste Project.
According to Infowars.com:
In addition to overseeing funding of gain of function coronavirus experiments in Wuhan, and then lying about it, it has now emerged that Dr Fauci was in charge of funding horrid experimental research on dogs, including purposefully infecting the animals with parasites known to be contagious to humans.
The report from the White Coat Waste Project draws on information gleaned from a FOIA request which revealed that $400,000 was pumped into National Institutes of Allergy & Infectious Disease experiments to infect beagles with parasites from biting flies.
The report outlines how the dogs “endured months of pain, and once researchers were done with them, they were killed.”
The NIAID task order states that “28 beagles were to be allowed to develop infections for three months before being euthanized for blood collection.”
The records obtained under the FOIA request show the dogs “vocalized pain” during the experiments.
In this episode of "Hamner It Out", Suzanne unloads on the actual modern day "Mr. Hyde", who attempts to shield himself from criticism by hiding behind his "credentials" by using numerous morons in the lamestream Operation Mockingbird media, who would just as soon lick his boots as harm people themselves. Yes, it was said. Any of these morons promoting "injecting" the public, including children, with an experimental device is promoting harming individuals. It's as though they are all in the same club – sadomasochistic psychopaths un-anonymous. And, if they would promote harming innocent children, then, why would they not promote harming innocent animals?
Did you know – Cuomo, Lemon, Tapper, "Madcow"?
Well, if you didn't, now you do!
And the worst part is these experiments on beagles were conducted at the University of Georgia! Despicable! This is the same university containing a supposedly "top notch" veterinary school where veterinarians will send animals in need of extraordinary measures such as back surgery. The individual who was the principal "investigator" at the University of Georgia was Dr. Andrew Moorhead. He needs to be fired, charged with animal abuse and appropriate punishment given. For good measure throw Fauci in there as well.
Mt. Hamner's eruption is quieting down but the caldera still smolders. Residents are advised to stay tuned to current news for updates.
Stay vigilant. Do your own research. I'll catch you on the flip side!
Sources:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/report-fauci-oversaw-dangerous-torturous-experiments-on-dogs/
https://blog.whitecoatwaste.org/2021/07/30/fauci-funding-wasteful-deadly-dog-tests/
https://blog.whitecoatwaste.org/2020/04/13/you-paid-for-it-u-s-tax-dollars-shipped-to-wuhan-animal-testing-lab/
https://blog.whitecoatwaste.org/2021/04/05/the-wuhan-lab-does-awful-things-with-your-money-to-animals/
https://dailycaller.com/2021/08/04/anthony-fauci-niaid-georgia-beagle-experiment/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7517868/ - most recent Beagle experiment by Dr. Andrew Moorhead
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28526088/ - experiment in 2017 on Beagles by Dr. Andrew Moorhead
https://vet.uga.edu/person/andrew-moorhead/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/myncbi/1R3wrukLLa7Yk5/bibliography/public/ - bibliography of Dr. Andrew Moorhead
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