2023 03 19 John Haller's Prophecy Update "Some Things Are Ending"

Streamed 3/19/2023
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34
Some things are ending...and they are paving the way for the return of Christ.
Trilateral Commission calls 2023 'Year One' of new world order. https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/International-relations/Indo-Pacific/Trilateral-Commission-calls-2023-Year-One-of-new-world-order
Iran-Saudi Rapprochement Will Deal A Deathblow To The Dollar https://www.theautomaticearth.com/2023/03/iran-saudi-rapprochement-will-deal-a-deathblow-to-the-dollar/
Koholet Policy Forum (Israel, pro-judicial reform): https://en.kohelet.org.il/publication/qa-on-the-judicial-reform
Osfam Inclusive Language Guide: https://policy-practice.oxfam.org/resources/inclusive-language-guide-621487/
This Changes Everything, Ezra Klein, NYTimes https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/12/opinion/chatbots-artificial-intelligence-future-weirdness.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.