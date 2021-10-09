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Free, Personal, One-to-One, Bible-Based Sharing
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Free, Personal, One-to-One, Bible-Based Sharing
Videos are great, but nothing beats the personal touch, especially when it comes to God. I offer FREE, personal, one-to-one Bible-based sharing helping you get closer to God. Please, email [email protected] for more information.
Contact us: [email protected]
Support us: www.makaioministries.com
The dark forces of some sites practice discrimination and suppression against the truth and those who present it, so be sure to subscribe to us on all of our sites:
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/makaiomessenger
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-536715
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Mylf7rLaMVDo/
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/MAKAIOmessenger/posts
Gab: https://gab.com/makaiomusic
Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/makaio
Xephula: https://xephula.com/MAKAIO
USA.Life: https://usa.life/MAKAIO
Minds: https://www.minds.com/makaio/
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/makaiomessenger
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYPqTCroOqcWR_pMEJL-2xA
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/makaiomessenger
Videos are great, but nothing beats the personal touch, especially when it comes to God. I offer FREE, personal, one-to-one Bible-based sharing helping you get closer to God. Please, email [email protected] for more information.
Contact us: [email protected]
Support us: www.makaioministries.com
The dark forces of some sites practice discrimination and suppression against the truth and those who present it, so be sure to subscribe to us on all of our sites:
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/makaiomessenger
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-536715
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Mylf7rLaMVDo/
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/MAKAIOmessenger/posts
Gab: https://gab.com/makaiomusic
Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/makaio
Xephula: https://xephula.com/MAKAIO
USA.Life: https://usa.life/MAKAIO
Minds: https://www.minds.com/makaio/
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/makaiomessenger
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYPqTCroOqcWR_pMEJL-2xA
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/makaiomessenger
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