Controlling the outcome.

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This video offers a possible scenario in which the globalists are attempting to undermine traditional sovereign governments in order to be the ones left to offer their solution of global governance. 5:19 to 29:13 Interview between G Edward Griffin and Norman Dodd. Where Dodd explains how Tax Exempt Foundations, during the early part of the 20th century, were directed by the highest levels of government to alter American society in view of a future merger and integration with the Soviet Union. Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8RgRGWlDo70 30:08 to 31:58 Klaus Schwab explains his global reset. Source : https://www.corbettreport.com/greatreset/ www.BRTaylorMetaphysics.com