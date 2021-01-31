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What is LSD? How is LSD made? What Does LSD look like?
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188 views • January 31, 2021
What are the risks of LSD?
The effects of LSD are unpredictable.
They depend on the amount taken, the person’s mood and personality, and the surroundings in which the drug is used.
It is a roll of the dice—a racing, distorted high or a severe, paranoid*
low. (* paranoid: suspicious, distrustful or afraid of other people.)
Normally, the first effects of LSD are experienced 30 to 90 minutes after taking the drug.
Often, the pupils become dilated.
The body temperature can become higher or lower, while the blood pressure and heart rate either increase or decrease.
Sweating or chills are not uncommon.
LSD users often experience loss of appetite, sleeplessness, dry mouth and tremors.
Visual changes are among the more common effects—the user can become fixated on the intensity of certain colors.
Extreme changes in mood, anywhere from a spaced‑out “bliss” to intense terror, are also experienced.
The worst part is that the LSD user is unable to tell which sensations are created by the drug and which are part of reality.
Some LSD users experience an intense bliss they mistake for “enlightenment.”
Not only do they disassociate from their usual activities in life, but they also feel the urge to keep taking more of the drug in order to re‑experience the same sensation.
Others experience severe, terrifying thoughts and feelings, fear of losing control, fear of insanity and death, and despair while using LSD. Once it starts, there is often no stopping a “bad trip,” which can go on for up to 12 hours.
In fact, some people never recover from an acid‑induced psychosis.
https://www.drugfreeworld.org/FURL/data/www.drugfreeworld.org/files/truth-about-lsd-booklet-en.pdf
In Europe, as many as 4.2% of those aged 15 to 24 have taken LSD at least once.
When surveyed, the percentage of people in this age group who had
used LSD in the past year exceeded 1% in seven countries (Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Italy, Latvia, Hungary and Poland).
In America, since 1975, researchers funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse have annually surveyed nearly 17,000 high school seniors nationwide to determine trends in drug use and to measure the students’ attitudes and beliefs about drug abuse.
Between 1975 and 1997, the lowest period of LSD use was reported by the class of 1986, when 7.2% of high school seniors reported using LSD at least once in their lives.
The percentage of seniors reporting LSD use at least once over the course of the prior year nearly doubled from a low of 4.4% in 1985 to 8.4% in 1997.
In 1997, 13.6% of seniors had experimented with LSD at least once in their lives.
A study released in January 2008 found that about 3.1 million people in the US aged 12 to 25 said they had used LSD.
https://www.drugfreeworld.org/drugfacts/lsd.html
Through our interactive course you’ll learn the reason why people take drugs in the first place. You’ll also discover basic facts about the most commonly abused drugs. And you’ll hear it from those who lived through the addiction to tell their story. Educate yourself. Get the truth about drugs.
In this course, you’ll learn:
1.How drugs work and how they affect the body and mind;
2.The truth about the most commonly abused drugs and what they do:
3.The lies drug dealers will tell you to turn you into a customer.
Start your Free Course now : https://www.drugfreeworld.org/course/lesson/the-truth-about-drugs/?start=1
The effects of LSD are unpredictable.
They depend on the amount taken, the person’s mood and personality, and the surroundings in which the drug is used.
It is a roll of the dice—a racing, distorted high or a severe, paranoid*
low. (* paranoid: suspicious, distrustful or afraid of other people.)
Normally, the first effects of LSD are experienced 30 to 90 minutes after taking the drug.
Often, the pupils become dilated.
The body temperature can become higher or lower, while the blood pressure and heart rate either increase or decrease.
Sweating or chills are not uncommon.
LSD users often experience loss of appetite, sleeplessness, dry mouth and tremors.
Visual changes are among the more common effects—the user can become fixated on the intensity of certain colors.
Extreme changes in mood, anywhere from a spaced‑out “bliss” to intense terror, are also experienced.
The worst part is that the LSD user is unable to tell which sensations are created by the drug and which are part of reality.
Some LSD users experience an intense bliss they mistake for “enlightenment.”
Not only do they disassociate from their usual activities in life, but they also feel the urge to keep taking more of the drug in order to re‑experience the same sensation.
Others experience severe, terrifying thoughts and feelings, fear of losing control, fear of insanity and death, and despair while using LSD. Once it starts, there is often no stopping a “bad trip,” which can go on for up to 12 hours.
In fact, some people never recover from an acid‑induced psychosis.
https://www.drugfreeworld.org/FURL/data/www.drugfreeworld.org/files/truth-about-lsd-booklet-en.pdf
In Europe, as many as 4.2% of those aged 15 to 24 have taken LSD at least once.
When surveyed, the percentage of people in this age group who had
used LSD in the past year exceeded 1% in seven countries (Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Italy, Latvia, Hungary and Poland).
In America, since 1975, researchers funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse have annually surveyed nearly 17,000 high school seniors nationwide to determine trends in drug use and to measure the students’ attitudes and beliefs about drug abuse.
Between 1975 and 1997, the lowest period of LSD use was reported by the class of 1986, when 7.2% of high school seniors reported using LSD at least once in their lives.
The percentage of seniors reporting LSD use at least once over the course of the prior year nearly doubled from a low of 4.4% in 1985 to 8.4% in 1997.
In 1997, 13.6% of seniors had experimented with LSD at least once in their lives.
A study released in January 2008 found that about 3.1 million people in the US aged 12 to 25 said they had used LSD.
https://www.drugfreeworld.org/drugfacts/lsd.html
Through our interactive course you’ll learn the reason why people take drugs in the first place. You’ll also discover basic facts about the most commonly abused drugs. And you’ll hear it from those who lived through the addiction to tell their story. Educate yourself. Get the truth about drugs.
In this course, you’ll learn:
1.How drugs work and how they affect the body and mind;
2.The truth about the most commonly abused drugs and what they do:
3.The lies drug dealers will tell you to turn you into a customer.
Start your Free Course now : https://www.drugfreeworld.org/course/lesson/the-truth-about-drugs/?start=1
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