30 Martyrs from the IOF's Massacre of Displaced People in Al-Sardi School in Nusseirat camp - inside hospital - part 2

🚨 The number of martyrs as a result of the IOF's massacre of displaced people in Al-Sardi School in Nusseirat camp in the central #Gaza Strip has increased to 30.

The Director of the Government Media Office in Gaza stated: "We hold the 'israeli' occupation and the American administration fully responsible for the crimes against humanity committed in Gaza."

He added: "We expect the number of martyrs to rise as a result of the occupation’s bombing of Al-Sardi School, which houses displaced people in the Nusseirat camp, due to the large number of serious and critical injuries."

About this and more... 🚨 Government Media Office:

The "israeli" occupation army commits a horrific massacre by bombing several rooms housing dozens of displaced people at Al-Nusseirat Boys' Preparatory School in the Nusseirat Camp area.

The "israeli" occupation army has just committed a horrific massacre by bombing several rooms housing dozens of displaced persons at Al-Nusseirat Boys' Preparatory School in the Nusseirat Camp area in central Gaza Strip.

As a result of this horrific massacre, 27 martyrs and dozens of injuries among the displaced persons at the UNRWA school have arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, in a crime that shames humanity.

The continued perpetration of these massacres by the "israeli" occupation is clear evidence of the ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing against civilians and displaced persons in the Gaza Strip.

A massive number of martyrs and injured are still flooding into Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, which is now filled with patients and the injured at three times its bed capacity, warning of a real catastrophe that will lead to a higher number of martyrs.

We condemn the "israeli" occupation's perpetration of genocide through these massacres, and we condemn the American alignment with the "israeli" occupation, supporting it militarily with weapons and giving it the green light to continue this genocide.

We hold the "israeli" occupation and the American administration fully responsible for these crimes against humanity and international law, and we call on the world to condemn these crimes and the "israeli"-American aggression on the Gaza Strip.

We demand the international community and all international and global organizations to pressure the "israeli" occupation to stop the genocide against civilians, children, and women in the Gaza Strip.

We demand the international community to prosecute the "israeli" and American war criminals participating in these daily massacres and genocide against civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Glory and immortality to our righteous martyrs,

Immediate freedom for our brave prisoners,

Speedy recovery for our noble injured,

All salutations to our great Palestinian people.

Government Media Office

Gaza Strip - Palestine

Thursday, June 6, 2024