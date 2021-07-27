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Race, Genetics and Intelligence | Richard Lynn and Stefan Molyneux
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87 views • July 27, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3333/race-genetics-and-intelligence-richard-lynn-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3333-race-genetics-and-intelligence-richard-lynn-and-stefan-molyneux
Discussions about ethnic and gender differences in intelligence are seen as impolite by many, but in an age where the failure of others is held up as an example of sexism or racism, it is an essential topic to discuss.
Dr. Richard Lynn joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss ethnic differences in average intelligence, the impact that better nutrition has on intelligence, the connection between income and intelligence, environmental effects on intelligence, different types of intelligence, general intelligence factor, the origin of intelligence differences, differences in advantageous evolutionary mutations based on population size, how religious practices shaped intelligence over time, the rates of psychopathic personality among different groups, and the controversial nature of such research.
Dr. Richard Lynn is Professor Emeritus for University of Ulster and is the author of several books on the subject of intelligence, including IQ and the Wealth of Nations, The Global Bell Curve, Race Differences in Intelligence: An Evolutionary Analysis and more! For more on Dr. Lynn, go to: http://www.rlynn.co.uk
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Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3333-race-genetics-and-intelligence-richard-lynn-and-stefan-molyneux
Discussions about ethnic and gender differences in intelligence are seen as impolite by many, but in an age where the failure of others is held up as an example of sexism or racism, it is an essential topic to discuss.
Dr. Richard Lynn joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss ethnic differences in average intelligence, the impact that better nutrition has on intelligence, the connection between income and intelligence, environmental effects on intelligence, different types of intelligence, general intelligence factor, the origin of intelligence differences, differences in advantageous evolutionary mutations based on population size, how religious practices shaped intelligence over time, the rates of psychopathic personality among different groups, and the controversial nature of such research.
Dr. Richard Lynn is Professor Emeritus for University of Ulster and is the author of several books on the subject of intelligence, including IQ and the Wealth of Nations, The Global Bell Curve, Race Differences in Intelligence: An Evolutionary Analysis and more! For more on Dr. Lynn, go to: http://www.rlynn.co.uk
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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