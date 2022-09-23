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0:00 Introduction
0:12 Too Much Dopamine
1:26 Excess of Dopamine Symptoms
2:43 High Dopamine and Addictions
3:29 Balancing Neurotransmitters
4:31 Prescription Drugs
5:23 Other Causes of High Dopamine Levels
6:14 Testing for Excessive Dopamine
6:46 Decrease Dopamine Naturally
7:14 Supplements
7:39 Bacopa
8:22 White Mulberry
8:58 5-HTP
9:10 Lemon Essential Oil
9:30 Noni Fruit
9:57 Magnolia Bark
10:24 Licorice Root
11:05 Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine)
11:23 Avoid
11:49 Lower Excess Dopamine With a “Dopamine Fast”
12:47 Conclusion
13:40 Consultation & More Info