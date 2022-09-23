To book a consultation go to my website





0:00 Introduction

0:12 Too Much Dopamine

1:26 Excess of Dopamine Symptoms

2:43 High Dopamine and Addictions

3:29 Balancing Neurotransmitters

4:31 Prescription Drugs

5:23 Other Causes of High Dopamine Levels

6:14 Testing for Excessive Dopamine

6:46 Decrease Dopamine Naturally

7:14 Supplements

7:39 Bacopa

8:22 White Mulberry

8:58 5-HTP

9:10 Lemon Essential Oil

9:30 Noni Fruit

9:57 Magnolia Bark

10:24 Licorice Root

11:05 Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine)

11:23 Avoid

11:49 Lower Excess Dopamine With a “Dopamine Fast”

12:47 Conclusion

