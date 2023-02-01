"Baker Street" is a song written and performed by Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Rafferty. Released as a single in 1978.



Named after Baker Street in London, the song was included on Rafferty's second solo album, City to City (1978), which was his first release after the resolution of legal problems surrounding the break-up of his old band, Stealers Wheel, in 1975. In the intervening three years, Rafferty had been unable to release any material because of disputes about the band's remaining contractual recording obligations.

Rafferty wrote the song during a period when he was trying to extricate himself from his Stealers Wheel contracts; he was regularly travelling between his family home in Paisley and London, where he often stayed at a friend's flat in Baker Street. As Rafferty put it, "everybody was suing each other, so I spent a lot of time on the overnight train from Glasgow to London for meetings with lawyers. I knew a guy who lived in a little flat off Baker Street. We'd sit and chat or play guitar there through the night."

The resolution of Rafferty's legal and financial frustrations accounted for the exhilaration of the song's last verse: "When you wake up it's a new morning/The sun is shining, it's a new morning/You're going, you're going home." Rafferty's daughter Martha has said that the book that inspired the song more than any other was Colin Wilson's The Outsider (1956). Rafferty was reading the book, which explores ideas of alienation and of creativity, born out of a longing to be connected, at this time of travelling between the two cities.

Studio

"Baker Street" was recorded in 1978 at Mike and Richard Vernon's Chipping Norton Studios, Oxfordshire, during the sessions for City to City. The album City to City (1978), including "Baker Street", was co-produced by Rafferty and Hugh Murphy.

Written by: Gerry Rafferty

Album: City To City

Released: 1978

Baker Street

Gerry Rafferty

Winding your way down on Baker Street

Light in your head and dead on your feet

Well, another crazy day

You'll drink the night away

And forget about ev'rything

This city desert makes you feel so cold

It's got so many people, but it's got no soul

And it's taken you so long

To find out you were wrong

When you thought it held everything

You used to think that it was so easy

You used to say that it was so easy

But you're tryin', you're tryin' now

Another year and then you'd be happy

Just one more year and then you'd be happy

But you're cryin', you're cryin' now

Way down the street there's a light in his place

He opens the door, he's got that look on his face

And he asks you where you've been

You tell him who you've seen

And you talk about anything

He's got this dream about buying some land

He's gonna give up the booze and the one-night stands

And then he'll settle down

In some quiet little town

And forget about ev'rything

But you know he'll always keep movin'

You know he's never gonna stop movin'

'Cause he's rollin', he's the rolling stone

When you wake up, it's a new mornin'

The sun is shinin', it's a new mornin'

You're goin', you're goin' home

