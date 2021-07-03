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GOT CHILDREN? WATCH! ISABELLA (6) TESTS THE EFFECTS OF WEARING A MASK
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51 views • July 03, 2021
Source: Experience Family Chiropractic Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpR2EylT-26kQjjTv8Gr-Ew/featured
6 year old Isabella has herself thoroughly checked to see the effects of wearing a mask when reading, playing, running, Please watch and consider the consequences of your child wearing a mask ALL DAY IN SCHOOL.
𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗿𝗲𝗻 𝗯𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗶𝗿 𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗽𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝗯𝗼𝗱𝘆 𝘄𝗲𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗮𝗱𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘀 𝗱𝗼, 𝘀𝗼 𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗿 𝗮𝗶𝗿𝗳𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘆 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗿𝘂𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴... 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝘆 𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗴in𝗲 𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗵𝘂𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗺!!
6 year old Isabella has herself thoroughly checked to see the effects of wearing a mask when reading, playing, running, Please watch and consider the consequences of your child wearing a mask ALL DAY IN SCHOOL.
𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗿𝗲𝗻 𝗯𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗶𝗿 𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗽𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝗯𝗼𝗱𝘆 𝘄𝗲𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗮𝗱𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘀 𝗱𝗼, 𝘀𝗼 𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗿 𝗮𝗶𝗿𝗳𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘆 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗿𝘂𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴... 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝘆 𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗴in𝗲 𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗵𝘂𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗺!!
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