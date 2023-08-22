Create New Account
Maria Zeee & Jamie Hanshaw: Witchcraft, Mind Control & the Satanists of the New World Order
Jamie Hanshaw joins Maria Zeee to expose the ancient occult and Satanic practices still in force today with those working to usher in the New World Order, discussing how the globalists use witchcraft and other tactics for mind control of the masses.

trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputindepopulationfaucimodernapfizerjay dyerklaus schwabstew petersmaria zeeejamie hanshaw

