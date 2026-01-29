BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CHP Talks: Dr. Chris Milburn—Canada’s Broken Healthcare System!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
116 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 2 days ago

January 29, 2026: My guest this week is Dr. Chris Milburn, a Nova-Scotia-based family and Emergency Room physician. We discuss the meltdown of Canada's healthcare system (which began before Covid but exploded due to Covid protocols and policies.) Dr. Milburn talks about the overuse of vaccines and why the public is losing confidence in healthcare authorities and institutions. Dr. Milburn and his wife, Dr. Julie Curwin, publish authoritative and incisive commentary on their Pairodocs Substack: https://pairodocs.substack.com

They also together began the Free Speech in Medicine project, hosting two big conventions in in Cape Breton: https://www.freespeechinmedicine.com

You can contact Dr. Milburn directly at: [email protected]



Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
free speechvaccinescensorshipmedicinehealthcaretrainingdoctorschp canadarod taylorerstandardsmedical studentscovidadmissionstriagechp talkschristian heritagedeichris milburnjulie curwinbcpolinspolinbpolicanso
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
West Bengal&#8217;s Nipah outbreak tests the boundaries of the global biomedical police state and the pandemic propaganda machine

West Bengal’s Nipah outbreak tests the boundaries of the global biomedical police state and the pandemic propaganda machine

Lance D Johnson
RFK Jr. replaces entire federal autism panel as rates hit 1 in 31 children

RFK Jr. replaces entire federal autism panel as rates hit 1 in 31 children

Cassie B.
The hidden ingredient: How salt in drinking water puts global heart health at risk

The hidden ingredient: How salt in drinking water puts global heart health at risk

Willow Tohi
Cochrane Library under fire over reviews claiming HPV vaccines are &#8220;safe and effective&#8221;

Cochrane Library under fire over reviews claiming HPV vaccines are “safe and effective”

Ramon Tomey
The shrinking attention span crisis: How modern technology is rewiring our brains

The shrinking attention span crisis: How modern technology is rewiring our brains

Belle Carter
Omega-3 intake linked to better brain health, study finds

Omega-3 intake linked to better brain health, study finds

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy