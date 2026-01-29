CHP Talks: Dr. Chris Milburn—Canada’s Broken Healthcare System!

January 29, 2026: My guest this week is Dr. Chris Milburn, a Nova-Scotia-based family and Emergency Room physician. We discuss the meltdown of Canada's healthcare system (which began before Covid but exploded due to Covid protocols and policies.) Dr. Milburn talks about the overuse of vaccines and why the public is losing confidence in healthcare authorities and institutions. Dr. Milburn and his wife, Dr. Julie Curwin, publish authoritative and incisive commentary on their Pairodocs Substack: https://pairodocs.substack.com

They also together began the Free Speech in Medicine project, hosting two big conventions in in Cape Breton: https://www.freespeechinmedicine.com

You can contact Dr. Milburn directly at: [email protected]





Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada





CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824





Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate





GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/