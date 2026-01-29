CHP Talks: Dr. Chris Milburn—Canada’s Broken Healthcare System!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
January 29, 2026: My guest this week is Dr. Chris Milburn, a Nova-Scotia-based family and Emergency Room physician. We discuss the meltdown of Canada's healthcare system (which began before Covid but exploded due to Covid protocols and policies.) Dr. Milburn talks about the overuse of vaccines and why the public is losing confidence in healthcare authorities and institutions. Dr. Milburn and his wife, Dr. Julie Curwin, publish authoritative and incisive commentary on their Pairodocs Substack: https://pairodocs.substack.com
They also together began the Free Speech in Medicine project, hosting two big conventions in in Cape Breton: https://www.freespeechinmedicine.com
You can contact Dr. Milburn directly at: [email protected]
