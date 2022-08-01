Scenes from the 2022 Congressional Baseball Game

Can you spot the differences in the video?



Communist Democrat Rep. Linda Sanchez from the Sodomy State California (Commifornia) flipped off the Republican bench as she Waddled past it during the 2022 Congressional Baseball Game.

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2022 Congressional Baseball Game, Rep Linda Sanchez, Porky Pig