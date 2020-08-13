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Matthew 24:45-51 - Parable of the Faithful and Unfaithful Servant (1975) - Zane C. Hodges
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3 views • August 13, 2020
Zane Hodges
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1Nzrx-jtVooqyDEmfQ_srQ
Matthew 24:45-51
Parable of the Unfaithful Servant (1975)
Zane C. Hodges
Who then is a faithful and wise servant, whom his lord has made ruler over his house? There is no greater incentive to faithful living then the realization that our Lord Jesus Christ may come back at any time. When that realization is lost, very much else may be lost also.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1Nzrx-jtVooqyDEmfQ_srQ
Matthew 24:45-51
Parable of the Unfaithful Servant (1975)
Zane C. Hodges
Who then is a faithful and wise servant, whom his lord has made ruler over his house? There is no greater incentive to faithful living then the realization that our Lord Jesus Christ may come back at any time. When that realization is lost, very much else may be lost also.
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