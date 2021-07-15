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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1766 - Martha McKay - Report on the crime
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10 views • July 15, 2021
Lewis was burglarizing Sally’s home, when he was surprised by Sally and her nephew Joseph. He responded by shooting them both. He was sentenced to 28 ½ years after pleading guilty, and was paroled in 2018. On March 25,2020 he returned to the same home that he killed Sally and Lee in, and stabbed Sally’s daughter Martha to death. When police responded to an alarm at the residence, Lewis jumped from an upstairs window and ran to a car, which he drove across the yard, before fleeing the car and jumping into the lake. Lewis’ body was later discovered by police using sonar equipment.
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