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Satanic Hunter Biden Linked Lobbying Firm under Investigation [04.06.2021]
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40 views • June 05, 2021
The firm, Blue Star Strategies, is under federal investigation for work it did for Burisma.
MediaBuzz host Howard Kurtz reacts.
73,857 views•Jun 4, 2021
Fox News
7.38M subscribers
https://youtu.be/_VQyx_bxyGs
MediaBuzz host Howard Kurtz reacts.
73,857 views•Jun 4, 2021
Fox News
7.38M subscribers
https://youtu.be/_VQyx_bxyGs
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