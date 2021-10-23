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The Desensitization of America and the World
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54 views • October 23, 2021
The world's population has been seduced into being desensitized for years. We have lost our humanity as a people. It is time we take that back. We have been stripped of the pride, self worth, empathy, compassion, love of our neighbor, family bonds, dignity, desire to succeed, and out right humanity that God give each of us at birth. Tonight we explain how and what we need to do to stop the violence in our country and the world.
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