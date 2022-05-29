FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 25:10-14, 20220529

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:

LORD, All Your Paths Are Mercy And Truth:

Psalm 25:10-14, 1st Day of the Week, May 29, 2022



O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the Atoning Blood Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid to redeem me.

When I reflect on how You allowed my LORD Jesus Christ to undergo a cruel death on the cross, I realize the extent of Your overwhelming and perfect love for me.

My EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY:

10 All Your paths are Mercy and Truth, to those who keep Your Covenant and Testimonies.

11 For Your Name’s sake, my EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD, please, pardon my iniquity, for it is great.

12 Who are the True Christians who fear You, JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD GOD our SHEPHERD? They are those You will teach in the Way You choose.

13 Our souls shall dwell at ease, and our descendants shall inherit the earth.

14 The secret of our JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD GOD our RIGHTEOUSNESS is with those who fear You, and You will show us Your Righteous Covenant.

Merciful Father, thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 25:10-14 personalized, NKJV)

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