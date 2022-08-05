Rigged Justice: DOJ and FBI Slow to Act On Hunter Biden's Alleged Crimes

It has been nearly two years since Hunter Biden’s laptop was revealed to the American public weeks prior to the November 2020 election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. TV news networks, big city newspapers, and far-left news websites joined with social media technology companies to suppress news of the laptop’s explosive contents that revealed possible criminal activities involving Chinese spies, drugs, pornography, and sex with underage girls.

On the surface, it appears that little has been done by the US Department of Justice and the FBI to conduct a legitimate and thorough investigation of Hunter Biden. But is that the whole story?

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/5/22





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