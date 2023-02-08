Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
David Fleming: This Is It, They Are Rolling Out Their Age-Old Plan, But It's Not Our Future!
78 views
channel image
Geopolitics & Empire
Published Yesterday |

David Fleming explains the history that led up to the attempt at world control in 2020 via the globally declared public health emergency. Things really started to get weird in the run-up to the pandemic from 2018 onward with Extinction Rebellion, followed by AOC's Green New Deal seeking to eliminate air travel and hydrocarbons, and then Theresa May signing the UK up to Net Zero in 2019. These were all signs that the plan was being implemented. They are now pushing digital currencies and digital ID. The energy crisis is exacerbated to get us accustomed to UBI. They are now developing 15-minute cities which would lock the populace into place. He discusses his activism and getting this information into the hands of the public.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors


**Visit Our Sponsors

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net

Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com


Websites

Not Our Future https://notourfuture.org

Twitter https://twitter.com/Not_OurFuture


About David Fleming

David Fleming co-founded the Together Declaration and is the founder of Not Our Future.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
end timessmart citiesagenda 2030technocracydystopiadavosdigital currencydigital idwefgreat resetsdgscbdccbdcs

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket