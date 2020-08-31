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Wayne Paul NOTE - US Corp. has been bankrupt since 1933!
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41 views • August 31, 2020
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Corrections to video - US of Israel Corp. is not the same as The U.S. of A. which is the original creditor and owed the debt looted by the US of Israel Corp.
Wayne Paul The US [Corp.] has been bankrupt since 1933!
Uploaded from here: http://alexanderhiggins.com/flashback-1936-sovereign-americans-pledged-as-collateral-on-government-debt-to-the-federal-reserve/
Corrections to video - US of Israel Corp. is not the same as The U.S. of A. which is the original creditor and owed the debt looted by the US of Israel Corp.
Wayne Paul The US [Corp.] has been bankrupt since 1933!
Uploaded from here: http://alexanderhiggins.com/flashback-1936-sovereign-americans-pledged-as-collateral-on-government-debt-to-the-federal-reserve/
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