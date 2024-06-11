ENGLEWOOD MAN FACING OVER 80 CHILD MOLESTATION CHARGES 💀 FOUND DEAD IN JAIL [JUSTICE ⚖ SERVED]

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WPEC) — A man who was facing 83 charges on child molestation was found dead in his jail cell Monday morning.





The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said 48-year-old James Palmucci was found by jail staff with fabric around his neck.





The Sheriff's Office said Palmucci's victims were young teenage girls who he connected with over Snapchat.





Authorities said they found videos on his phone of him with the victims.





Palmucci was due to appear in court Monday morning.





Detectives are currently investigating.





