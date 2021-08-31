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What’s the Fate of Delta-8?
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1 view • August 31, 2021
#Delta8 found its place in smoke or vape shops and convenience stores with many positioning it as a mildly psychoactive product for people without access to legal cannabis.
As of June 2021, twelve states have completely banned delta-8 THC, including Washington state who's regulators said marijuana processors cannot convert hemp-derived CBD into delta-9 THC in the legal cannabis market, a move that is likely to be welcomed by MJ cultivators who feared the practice involving federally legal hemp would undermine their own businesses.
The process combines CBD with a solvent, acid, and heat to cause the reaction that turns CBD into THC. And because the FDA has not yet provided any regulations, there is a lack of standardization in lab testing across the board.
With state limits on hemp-derived delta-8 THC beginning to impact sales for product manufacturers and retailers, businesses are considering how they will make up the gap. Until federal agencies come to a final ruling and standardize regulations, laws will continue to change on a state and
local level.
Show Notes:
Washington state bars marijuana processors from converting hemp CBD into delta-9 THC
https://mjbizdaily.com/washington-state-processors-cant-convert-cbd-into-delta-9-thc-regulators-say/
Delta-8: The Good, The Bad, and the Insights (+ How Consumers are Reacting
https://blog.brightfieldgroup.com/delta-8-thc
What’s the Fate of Delta-8?
https://global-uploads.webflow.com/596691afde3c5856d866ae50/60ccb681f666fc369e9cacb6_Q221_US CBD_Delta-8_Report_FINAL.pdf
As states limit delta-8 THC, industry operators plan next steps
https://mjbizdaily.com/as-states-limit-delta-8-thc-industry-operators-plan-next-steps/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
As of June 2021, twelve states have completely banned delta-8 THC, including Washington state who's regulators said marijuana processors cannot convert hemp-derived CBD into delta-9 THC in the legal cannabis market, a move that is likely to be welcomed by MJ cultivators who feared the practice involving federally legal hemp would undermine their own businesses.
The process combines CBD with a solvent, acid, and heat to cause the reaction that turns CBD into THC. And because the FDA has not yet provided any regulations, there is a lack of standardization in lab testing across the board.
With state limits on hemp-derived delta-8 THC beginning to impact sales for product manufacturers and retailers, businesses are considering how they will make up the gap. Until federal agencies come to a final ruling and standardize regulations, laws will continue to change on a state and
local level.
Show Notes:
Washington state bars marijuana processors from converting hemp CBD into delta-9 THC
https://mjbizdaily.com/washington-state-processors-cant-convert-cbd-into-delta-9-thc-regulators-say/
Delta-8: The Good, The Bad, and the Insights (+ How Consumers are Reacting
https://blog.brightfieldgroup.com/delta-8-thc
What’s the Fate of Delta-8?
https://global-uploads.webflow.com/596691afde3c5856d866ae50/60ccb681f666fc369e9cacb6_Q221_US CBD_Delta-8_Report_FINAL.pdf
As states limit delta-8 THC, industry operators plan next steps
https://mjbizdaily.com/as-states-limit-delta-8-thc-industry-operators-plan-next-steps/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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