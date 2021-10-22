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Dr. Ardis: Facts for Associated Press: Remdesivir Causes Acute Kidney Failure
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196 views • October 22, 2021
Doctor Bryan Ardis is an entrepreneur, a chiropractor, acupuncturist and a nutritionist received an email from the Associated Press (AP). They were looking to fact check his findings that Remdesivir causes acute kidney failure on patients being treated for COVID 19, with this drug.
So, here are the facts AP!
https://www.jls-1.com/fact-remdisiver-causes-acute-kidney-failure/
So, here are the facts AP!
https://www.jls-1.com/fact-remdisiver-causes-acute-kidney-failure/
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