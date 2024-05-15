Create New Account
Where Are Your Wounds?
Martus for Truth
Published 17 hours ago

If you claim to be walking with Christ that is a necessary question. If you carry no wounds from the journey then you are not on the same path as Jesus, and therefore, are not following Him.

#DenyYourself, #TakeUpYourCross, #WhereAreYourWounds

