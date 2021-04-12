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Best Way to Browse the Deep Web - T.A.I.L.S. Operating System - Circumvent Censorship
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501 views • April 12, 2021
Get T.A.I.L.S.: https://tails.boum.org/install/index.en.html
USB flash utility to install T.A.I.L.S.: https://www.balena.io/etcher/
What is T.A.I.L.S.: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tails_%28operating_system%29
Tails, or The Amnesic Incognito Live System, is a security-focused Debian-based Linux distribution aimed at preserving privacy and anonymity. All its incoming and outgoing connections are forced to go through Tor and any non-anonymous connections are blocked. The system is designed to be booted as a live DVD or live USB, and will leave no digital footprint on the machine unless explicitly told to do so. The Tor Project provided financial support for its development in the beginnings of the project. Tails comes with UEFI Secure Boot.
USB flash utility to install T.A.I.L.S.: https://www.balena.io/etcher/
What is T.A.I.L.S.: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tails_%28operating_system%29
Tails, or The Amnesic Incognito Live System, is a security-focused Debian-based Linux distribution aimed at preserving privacy and anonymity. All its incoming and outgoing connections are forced to go through Tor and any non-anonymous connections are blocked. The system is designed to be booted as a live DVD or live USB, and will leave no digital footprint on the machine unless explicitly told to do so. The Tor Project provided financial support for its development in the beginnings of the project. Tails comes with UEFI Secure Boot.
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