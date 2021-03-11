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THE GREAT RIFT IS LOCAL AND NEAR
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26 views • March 11, 2021
You can observe the Great Rift both as an arch and as a straight line within a few hours. That should tell you everything you need to know. It is local and it is near. The change of viewing angle seen on the video would be absolutely impossible if the distances were those of 25600 to 27100 light years and if the 'Milky Way Galaxy' would be stationary in relation to Earth.
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